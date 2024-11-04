Falkland Islands represented at 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Australia

MLA Biggs stated, “I am honoured to represent the Falkland Islands at this significant gathering of Commonwealth Parliamentarians

MLA Pete Biggs will represent the Falkland Islands at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Sydney, Australia, from November 3 to 8, 2024. Hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales, this international conference will gather over 700 Commonwealth Parliamentarians, parliamentary staff, and decision-makers to discuss key issues affecting democratic governance.

With the theme “Engage, Empower, Sustain: Charting the Course for Resilient Democracy,” the conference will cover topics such as artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes, human trafficking, legislative protections against discrimination, and strategies to empower LGBTQ+ individuals and people with disabilities in governance roles. MLA Biggs’ attendance highlights the Falkland Islands’ commitment to democratic values and governance best practices.

“The CPC offers a unique opportunity to connect with colleagues from across the Commonwealth, exchange ideas, and bring back valuable insights to strengthen our parliamentary democracy in the Falklands,” said Biggs.

This gathering allows the Falkland Islands to engage with global leaders and advance its dedication to resilient democratic processes.