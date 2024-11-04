Falkland Islands to commemorate Remembrance Sunday with annual ceremony

A brief service and the reading of the Roll of Honour will take place at the Cross of Sacrifice

The Falkland Islands will observe Remembrance Sunday on November 10 with a service to honor those who sacrificed their lives in conflict, commemorating the 106th anniversary of the end of World War I. The annual service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, led by Reverend Hayley Argles-Grant and other local ministers. Dignitaries including Her Excellency the Governor, the Commander of British Forces, Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Armed Forces Minister, and both resident and visiting veterans will attend. The public is encouraged to arrive by 9:15 a.m., as seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

At 10:30 a.m., a parade featuring detachments from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Falkland Islands Defence Force, and veterans’ associations will assemble on Ross Road East and proceed to the Cross of Sacrifice. Youth organizations will also be present. Traffic around the march route will be managed to ensure smooth proceedings.

A brief service and the reading of the Roll of Honour will take place at the Cross of Sacrifice, followed by a two-minute silence at 11:00 a.m., marked by saluting guns from Victory Green. Wreaths will then be laid by the Governor, MLA Leona Roberts, Commander British Forces, and the Armed Forces Minister. Community members are invited to participate and honor those who fought for peace, with medals encouraged for veterans attending.

The event will include controlled traffic flow near Stanley Cemetery and parking restrictions for smooth operations. Participants arriving by vehicle are advised to reach the Cross of Sacrifice before 10:30 a.m.