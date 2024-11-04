Minister for the Armed Forces to visit the Falkland Islands

Minister Pollard’s programme will highlight both the strategic importance of the Falkland Islands in UK Defence

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has announced the upcoming visit of Luke Pollard MP, the UK Minister for the Armed Forces, highlighting the UK’s ongoing support for the Falklands’ security and self-determination. Pollard’s visit, which includes attending the Remembrance Sunday service, is expected to reinforce the enduring relationship between the Falkland Islands and the UK.

During his time in the Islands, Minister Pollard will meet with local officials, veterans, and community representatives. In addition to honoring the Armed Forces and commemorating those lost to conflict, Pollard’s itinerary includes visits to historically and environmentally significant sites, underscoring the cultural and strategic ties between the UK and the Falklands.

“This visit demonstrates the strong bonds of friendship and shared history that exist between the UK and the Falkland Islands community,” noted the Legislative Assembly. Pollard’s presence affirms the UK's commitment to Falkland Islanders’ self-determination and the strategic importance of the Islands in UK defense.