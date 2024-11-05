Falkland Islands to host Overseas Territories Prison Conference

Stanley’s Police Station includes the new jail inaugurated in 2009

His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service and the Falkland Islands Government are pleased to announce they will be hosting the 2024 Annual Overseas Territories (OT) Prison Superintendent Conference in the Falklands.

Led by the Overseas Territories Justice program team within the UK Ministry of Justice, the conference will be held in Stanley between the 11 and 15 November, and prison leaders from across the OTs and a team from the Ministry of justice will be in attendance.

This year’s busy agenda will include prison leadership, valuing staff and training development, OT collaboration, Women in Prisons, business planning and reducing reoffending.

It is an honor for the Falkland Islands to host this event and reflects that whilst we have a relatively small prison and probation service, we play a full role in the wider Overseas Territories Prison network. We are proud to host the event and will ensure that the conference is a success for delegates and showcases the extraordinary Falkland Islands.

MLA Jack Ford said it was something very positive and part of the Falklands Public Diplomacy to get people to come to the Falklands to see for themselves what has been achieved in these decades.