Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly moves forward on Starlink and VSAT licensing reforms

6th Wednesday, November 2024 - 14:16 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has accepted a set of recommendations from the Telecommunications Select Committee, aimed at making internet access more affordable and accessible through adjustments to VSAT licensing fees and potential domestic tariffs for Starlink services. These proposals will now be reviewed by the Executive Council, with a response expected within six months.

Under the proposed reforms, the VSAT licence fee would drop significantly—from £5,400 per year to a provisional £180, potentially effective by February 2025. This change would lower barriers for residents seeking alternative internet services such as Starlink. Committee Chair, Honourable Roger Spink, highlighted this as “a step forward in ensuring that internet access in the Falklands is meeting the needs of our residents,” adding that the changes are aimed at fostering innovation and broadening connectivity options.

Additional recommendations include a policy review by April 2025 to explore different licence fees for businesses and individual users, as well as continued discussions between the Communications Regulator and Starlink regarding domestic tariffs. The aim is to offer residents more affordable internet, while applicants for VSAT licences will still need to prove the inadequacy of existing services until the review is complete.

Further details on the proposed licensing changes and current requirements are available on the Communications Regulator's website, though final decisions rest with the Executive Council.