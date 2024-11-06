No stopping Trump's way back into White House

Trump was spending the night at his Mar-a-Lago residence before his victory is confirmed (Pic Reuters)

Although there was still no official confirmation, the Republican camp was preparing in the wee hours of Wednesday for what appears to be Donald Trump's unstoppable march back onto the White House following victories in key swing states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Even the pro-Kamala Harris outlet The New York Times reckoned Trump's victory chances stood at “over 95%.”

With the former head of state (2017-2021) projected to flip Georgia, and take North Carolina, the 78-year-old contender seemed minutia away from clinching the 270 electoral college votes he needs after a victory in Pennsylvania, another swing territory. Trump also clinched the battleground State of North Carolina, as well as Florida, Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Carolina. He was also projected to win in Ohio, Iowa, West Virginia, Indiana, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Kentucky, according to NBC News, CNN, and CBS News. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter were the only Democratic candidates to win over North Carolina.

Vice President Harris was set to win Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Vermont, New Mexico, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia, CNN, NBC News, and ABC News also reported while West Coast polls were still due, with Harris favored to win California, the State with most electoral college votes at stake (54), as well as Oregon.

Trump was spending the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., together with Vice Presidential hopeful, Sen. J.D. Vance from Ohio.

The NYT said Trump’s chances of winning were “over 95%” after taking the lead over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in seven swing states, through which he would have secured 306 electoral college votes out of the 270 required for victory, compared to 232 for Harris. The NYT cited those States as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, US media has also projected that the Republicans will take control of the Senate with 51 seats while keeping a majority in the House of Representatives.