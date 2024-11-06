World leaders congratulate Trump on his win - still not Harris

Trump declared victory early Wednesday and announced that America's golden age lay ahead

While leaders from the world over have congratulated Republican candidate Donald J. Trump on his electoral win on Tuesday which has earned him a second 4-year term at The Oval Office, Vice President Kamala Harris is yet to acknowledge defeat, as is customary in these cases. Perhaps Trump himself was the only one to break that tradition four years ago when rumors of vote count-rigging still gave him hope against Joseph Biden.

On Wednesday, Trump declared victory after securing wins in key battleground states, thus heralding “the golden age of America.“

”I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected their 47th president and their 45th president,“ he added.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni insisted ”On behalf of myself and the Italian government, sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald #Trump.“ She also noted that Italy and the United States were ”sister“ nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was one of the first to congratulate Trump on “the biggest comeback in US political history.” Trump will now become only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s. The outcome of the election is “a much-needed victory for the world,” Orban said in a post on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump’s win as “history’s greatest comeback,” which ”offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he wrote on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his readiness “to work together” with Trump like they did during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said he was looking forward to “an era of a strong US decisive leadership,” which many fear might include cutting all funding to Zelensky's crusade against Vladimir Putin's Russia. “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated his “friend” Trump on his success, saying he is ready to renew cooperation with him to strengthen the “strategic partnership” between India and the US. “Let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity,” Modi wrote on X.

Trump's most outspoken ally in the Americas; Argentina's Javier Milei, wrote on X: ”Congratulations on your formidable electoral victory. Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task. Success and blessings. Best regards,“.

”I congratulate the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. We will work together with the new government to continue strengthening the relationship between our countries, for the benefit of our people,“ Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou wrote on X.

”My congratulations to President Donald Trump on his electoral victory and return to the presidency of the United States,“ posted Brazillian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who had openly endorsed Harris' candidacy. ”Democracy is the voice of the people and must always be respected,“ he added. ”The world needs dialogue and joint work so that we have more peace, development, and prosperity,“ Lula went on.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña wrote: ”Congratulations Donald Trump for being elected as the new President of the U.S. Democracy has once again demonstrated its strength!“ Paraguay and the United States ”share deep democratic values,“ he elaborated.

Argentine Vice President Victoria Villarruel was clear: ”We congratulate Donald Trump on his return to the White House, which he won by his courageous defense of the values that identify all Americans: love of country, the defense of life and family, and the right of every human being to develop his life project in freedom, invoking the protection of God, the source of all reason and justice.“

From Caracas, the Government of Venezuela issued a statement congratulating Trump: The Bolivarian regime ”will always be willing to engage in good relations with U.S. governments, framed in a spirit of dialogue, respect, and reasonableness,“ the document went on.

”Recognition of the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples is fundamental for the construction of a new world, where balance prevails among free nations, the communiqué states, stressing that the Venezuelan people aspire to walk a path of peace and social justice,“ President Nicolás Maduro's administration further stated.

From Managua, the Sandinista regime of President Daniel Ortega expressed its ”recognition to the people of the United States who live their realities and also know the truths of the peoples, who with the strength of our identities, cultures, rights, and freedoms, are already walking in another world, which we know, and we make possible.“

Mexico's newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her confidence that there will be ”a good relationship“ between the two countries.

”The world needs dialogue and common work to have more peace, development, and prosperity,“ said Colombia's first-ever leftwing President Gustavo Petro, who insisted that ”the only way to seal the borders is with the prosperity of the peoples of the south and the end of blockades.“

Peruvian PresidenDina Boluarte said she was sure that during Trump's new administration ”the strong strategic relationship“ between the two nations ”in terms of investment, trade, and other important areas“ would continue to deepen and expand.

Guatemala's Bernardo Arévalo also conveyed his best wishes to the Republican Party candidate and announced that he would continue to work to strengthen ties between the two countries. ”I congratulate President Donald Trump on his electoral victory and wish him much success in this new stage in the White House,“ Arévalo stressed.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa also joined in the congratulations, posting on X a short message in English: ”Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump! Future looks bright for the Continent!,“ wrote Noboa.

In Santiago, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font wrote: ”We congratulate US President-elect Donald Trump.“ He added: ”Chile reaffirms its commitment to strengthen the relationship with the United States in favor of inclusive development, respect for human rights, and care for democracy in our region.”