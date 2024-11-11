Cadem survey shows 42% of Chileans would like a President like Bukele

Bukele has an 81% positive image in the South American nation

According to the Cadem Plaza Pública survey released this weekend in Santiago de Chile, 42% of the citizenry would like their next president to resemble El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, who has an 81% positive image in the South American nation.

Following Bukele stood Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada (64%) and Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom (60%). French President Emmanuel Macron had a 57% positive rating. At the bottom of the list were Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia (22%), Luis Arce of Bolivia (18%), and Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro (3%).

US President-elect Donald Trump had a 43% approval rating and a 56% negative image, which still represented significant progress from his previous presidency (2017-2021).

Meanwhile, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font recorded a 28% positive review in the first week of November, thus showing a 3% recovery in the aftermath of the Monsalve scandal, although his overall disapproval sank to 64%.

After the rape charges filed against the now-former Undersecretary of the Interior, Boric's ratings hit 25% in the week ending Oct. 28.