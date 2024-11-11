Lula may resume air travel after last month's domestic accident

The doctors found him fit to resume his usual activities

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva went Sunday to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in Brasília for a checkup on his domestic accident from days ago, after which he was cleared to resume air travel. According to a medical bulletin, he was found symptom-free from the incident he suffered on October 19th. He also showed an improvement from previous tests and was thus pronounced fit to carry on with his usual activities.

Lula hit his head when he fell in the bathroom of the Alvorada Palace, needing five stitches at the emergency room. Imaging tests carried out shortly after the accident showed a small hemorrhage in the president's brain. Hence, the medical team recommended that Lula avoid long-distance travel as a precaution, due to which he canceled his trip to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, although he appeared telematically. He was also unable to go to São Paulo on Oct. 27 for the municipal elections runoff.

Last week, Lula spoke with US President Joseph Biden, who confirmed he would be attending the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18 and 19. Biden also confirmed the US government's decision to join Lula's Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

“Lula reiterated his friendship and admiration for President Biden and noted the excellent momentum of Brazil-US relations in recent years. Both highlighted the importance of the bilateral initiative to promote decent work in the world - the Partnership for Workers' Rights - and the convergence of priorities between the two governments to promote the energy transition. Biden praised Brazil's importance in preserving tropical forests and combating climate change,” the Planalto Palace said in a statement.