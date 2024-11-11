Sweden picks Embraer C-390 for military logistics

11th Monday, November 2024 - 22:07 UTC Full article

Sweden becomes the sixth NATO country to choose the South American-built model

Sweden's Defense Ministry announced it has chosen the Brazilian-built Embraer C-390 Millennium as the country's new tactical transport aircraft. “Embraer is honored by Sweden's choice. After several countries belonging to the European Union and NATO selected the C-390, this decision confirms the fact that our multi-mission aircraft represents a tremendous advance in operational capability over previous generation tactical transport aircraft,” Embraer's CEO of Defense and Security Bosco da Costa Junior said.

“The aircraft is gradually being recognized by the world's most advanced air forces, such as the Swedish Air Force. This selection encourages us to offer our customers the tactical transport they need to carry out their most challenging missions with unparalleled versatility, reliability, and performance,” he added.

“The choice of the C-390 is in line with a growing trend among European Union and NATO member countries, which recognize the aircraft's effectiveness in meeting current and future defense needs. Sweden is the sixth European nation to choose the aircraft, along with Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Sweden's acquisition of the C-390 will not only strengthen national defense but also increase interoperability with allied forces while benefiting from the synergies present in Europe in terms of training facilities, support, and logistics,” the Brazilian manufacturer also pointed out.

Also operating the twin-engined C-390 are South Korea and Brazil. Since entering service with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in 2019 and the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, the fleet in operation has accumulated more than 15,000 flight hours.