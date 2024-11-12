US airliner shot at when trying to land in Haiti's main airport

Violence-torn Haiti keeps making headlines worldwide as a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale was shot at when trying to land at noon local time by gangs surrounding Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport on the same day that the new interim Prime Minister was sworn in.

The yellow Airbus A-320 (registration N966NK) took various shots and one flight attendant was reported wounded before the aircraft was diverted to Santiago de los Caballeros (Cibao Airport) in the neighboring Dominican Republic where it landed about half an hour later. After the flight’s arrival, “an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire,” Spirit spokesman Tommy Fletcher said. “One flight attendant on board reported minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel. No guest injuries were reported,” he added. Spirit suspended its service to Port-au-Prince and Haiti’s second-largest city, Cap-Haitien, “pending further evaluation,” Fletcher also noted.

Meanwhile, American Airlines also announced it was suspending its daily service to Port-au-Prince until Nov. 14, provided the airport is reopened by then after being shut down indefinitely for commercial operations. It was the second time Port-au-Prince's airport was closed this year.

US diplomatic sources dubbed the attack as “gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports.” In other parts of Haiti’s capital, firefights between gangs and police broke out, in addition to homes set on fire as schools closed in panic.

The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell violence, which exploded after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. The council was meant to pave the way to democratic elections. (See also: Haiti's Council sacks interim PM)

Hours after the incident, Alix Didier Fils-Aime pledged to restore security during his swearing-in ceremony before the transitional presidential council which fired his predecessor Garry Conille the day before. “I pledge – in front of you, members of the presidential council and the entire nation – to put my energy, my skills, and my patriotism at the service of the national cause,” Fils-Aime said in French. Fils-Aime has little political experience but is the well-connected owner of a dry-cleaning chain and sits on the board of a local bank.