Minister’s Falklands visit “reinforces UK’s historical and strategic ties in the South Atlantic”

13th Wednesday, November 2024 - 20:00 UTC Full article

Minister Pollard MP and Governor Alison Blake with seven of the eight members of the Legislative Assembly

This week UK made official the fact that Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP was in the Falkland Islands to meet service personal, members of the Islands elected government, and also attend a Remembrance Day Service.

The minister’s presence was to reaffirm UK’s commitment to the Falkland Islands’ security and economic prosperity is as strong as ever, as well as upholding the islands right of self-determination. “The UK stands with the Falkland Islands today and always.”

“The UK has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and prosperity of the Falkland Islands, as the Minister for the Armed Forces visited the Territory to commemorate Remembrance Day.

“During the first visit to the Falkland Islands by a Minister from the new Government, and as the first Defence Minister to visit since 2022, Luke Pollard MP met with service personnel who play a key role in defending the UK’s interests in the South Atlantic.

“The Minister also met the Governor of the Falkland Islands, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and officials from the governments of South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to support security and prosperity in the region.

“At a poignant Remembrance Sunday ceremony, the Minister joined residents and military personnel in paying tribute to all those who have served in defence of the Falkland Islands and conflicts across the world.

“The Minister laid a wreath in remembrance of the 255 service personnel who lost their lives in the Falklands conflict, honoring the courage and sacrifices made by British servicemen and women in 1982.

“The ceremony highlighted the strong bond between the United Kingdom and the Falkland Islands, with the UK remaining steadfast in supporting the islanders’ right of self-determination and security.

“Minister for The Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP, said, the UK’s commitment to the Falkland Islands’ security and economic prosperity is as strong as ever - from protecting the region’s incredible wildlife to upholding the islands right of self-determination.

“I am honored to have been able to join islanders and service personnel as they commemorated those who sacrificed so much to protect the Falklands. “During the visit, the Minister met with service personnel stationed on the islands, where he thanked them for their dedication to securing peace and stability in the South Atlantic.

“The UK continues to retain a strong defence presence on the Falkland Islands, on land, sea and air, highlighting an unshakeable commitment to the security of the region.

“Minister Pollard visited HMS Forth, which patrols the sovereign waters of the Islands, to meet her crew.

“He also met personnel from the Royal Air Force’s 905 Expeditionary Air Wing, which currently operates four typhoons as part of a Quick Reaction Alert, which are poised 24/7 to intercept any unidentified aircraft.

“Alongside the RAF, the Royal Navy’s HMS Forth patrols the region seas, with their focus on reassurance and joint training operations, search and rescue support, fishery protection and general maritime security in the area.

“On land, around 100 troops from 2 Royal Gurkha Regiment are currently stationed on the island as part of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands forward presence.

“The Minister’s visit serves as a clear message of the UK Government’s enduring commitment to the Falkland Islands and its Overseas Territories, highlighting ongoing efforts to foster regional stability and reinforce the UK’s historical and strategic ties in the South Atlantic”.