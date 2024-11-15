Milei first world leader to meet Trump post Nov. 5 elections

Argentine President Javier Milei Thursday became the first foreign leader to meet US President-elect Donald Trump after the latter's victory in the Nov. 5 elections. They got together at the Republican's Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida during a CPAC (Conservative Political Action Convention).

“The work you did is incredible. Make Argentina Great Again [...] Your numbers are working,” Trump told Milei, who in turn congratulated his host on “the greatest political comeback in history.”

Also attending the encounter were Argentine Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Billionaire Elon Musk, who will have a key role in the incoming Trump administration at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to the Financial Times, “Milei is confident that his budding friendship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk will help him secure much-needed investment for his crisis-ravaged country, including a new IMF loan.” The outlet, however, foresaw little responsiveness on Trump's side. Milei has long announced that he would seek to clinch a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

In his speech in Spanish before the convention, Milei said that he felt “blessed” for being allowed “to speak here among you who are true giants.”

“I believe that we must unite and form an alliance of free nations by establishing new political ties,” he also pointed out. “Today the world is a much better place because the winds of freedom are much stronger. A true miracle and proof that the forces of heaven are on our side,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump once again rephrased his MAGA war cry and made it “Make Argentina Great Again.” He is scheduled to assume his second, albeit non-consecutive presidency, on Jan. 20, 2025.

During his trip to Florida, Milei also held meetings with local businessmen but had to cut his journey short to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires this coming weekend before attending the G20 Summit in Rio.