Argentina: Arrest warrants issued against 61 Brasilia rioters

Buenos Aires Federal Judge Daniel Rafecas issued arrest warrants for 61 suspects involved in the Jan. 8, 2023, riots in Brasilia, who had sought shelter in the neighboring country, Agencia Brasil reported. Rafecas' measure is the result of the extradition requests filed by Brazilian diplomatic authorities on behalf of case rapporteur Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes.
On Thursday, Buenos Aires Provincial Police arrested Joelton Gusmão de Oliveira, 47, in the city of La Plata. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in Brazil along with 14 other defendants, for violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d'état, qualified damage, deterioration of listed heritage, and armed criminal association. He had been released by De Moraes about a year ago provided he wore a tracking anklet and other flight-preventing measures which turned out to be insufficient. Gusmão de Oliveira had also been banned from leaving the country and his gun permits and collector's, marksman's, and hunter's certificate (CAC) were suspended, in addition to surrendering his passports and needing to report to the courts every week.
According to a police report, the fugitive was acting strange, which alerted the La Plata Police, due to which his background was checked and his extradition request came up.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
So some of the cowards will have to come home.Posted 12 hours ago 0
Or run to the USA and ask refugee status from Trump. All they need to do is hide until January 1 2025.
It's January 20th: https://www.usa.gov/inauguration, so they'll have to hide out in Paraguay for a while. Maybe they can get citizenship there like 'José Mengele' did in 1959.Posted 8 hours ago 0