China's Xi Jinping all for deeper relations with Chile

18th Monday, November 2024 - 09:59 UTC Full article

Beijing and Santiago will celebrate 55 years of diplomatic ties next year

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric Font in Lima on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in the Peruvian capital that he hoped to expand cooperation between both countries with free trade and open industrial policies. The Asian leader also highlighted that Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

Over the last 50 years, both nations have supported each other in their respective core interests and major concerns, being good friends who trust each other, and good partners for win-win cooperation, Xi insisted. In this scenario, China is willing to seize the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to strengthen strategic communications, deepen cooperation, share development opportunities, and promote further progress, he added, according to the Chinese news service Xinhua. Xi also urged both sides to strengthen exchanges and interactions in various fields and levels.

In particular, China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Chile within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and APEC, to safeguard a smooth and stable global supply chain and the common interests of the Global South.

Chile firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, such as culture and education, Boric underlined while congratulating Xi on the opening of the Chancay megaport on Thursday. He also said Chile supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA). China is also Chile's main trading partner.