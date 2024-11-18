Uruguayan presidential candidates hold key debate one week before runoff

18th Monday, November 2024

Orsi was ahead in all surveys until Sunday; now pollsters are measuring whether the debate has changed anything

At a time when all polls indicate that former Canelones Mayor (Governor) Yamandú Orsi of the opposition Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) is the frontrunner for Uruguay's Nov. 24 runoff against Álvaro Delgado of the ruling National Party and Multicolor coalition, both candidates held the mandatory debate on Sunday evening, during which they reviewed human development, security, economy, knowledge, and labor.

Uruguayans are now analyzing whether the event had any impact on the projected elections' outcome.

The Eristics duel lasted 90 minutes and was divided into five blocks about 12 minutes long each.

In his closing statement, Orsi pointed out that: “I would have liked to talk less about the Broad Front and more about the proposals. There is one week left, we will all have to choose between two proposals. The one of unfulfilled promises or the country of commitments. The safe change is the one that unites Uruguay, the one that allows us to grow and make ends meet. The safe change is the one that takes better care of our people. It offers to shorten healthcare times. I ask you to join me. Those who did not vote for us to regain confidence and faith. Those who yearn for a Batllista Uruguay should also join me. Let us take hope to the ballot boxes. Let us take the love for our people to the ballot box. I want to be president of all Uruguayans. I knew how to do it when I was in Canelones, I will do it again now.”

On the other hand, Delgado insisted that the debate was necessary “not to fight” but “for people to compare and choose with information.”

“Here people can compare two models of country and leadership. Our model is a model of certainties and the other is a return to the past. Less freedom and more risks. In seven days we all have to ask ourselves the question: if tomorrow there is a new crisis, who would you like to be at the helm?” he underlined.

“I am ready, tested, and humbly ready to be that captain of the ship that can navigate in stormy waters. I want to assure Uruguayans that I understood the message of the October election. I want to govern for everyone and for Uruguay to be the most developed country in Latin America in 5 years.”

According to a recent survey by the newspaper El Observador and the Universidad de la República (Udelar), Orsi leads by 54.2% to 45% of the vote intention with only 0.8% out of 7,300 respondents not expressing a clear preference.

Talking with people in Montevideo, MercoPress also detected the same feeling. Regardless of their preference, most respondents agreed they foresaw an Orsi victory. However, one bookstore vendor who shall remain nameless admitted that “I too believe Orsi will win but it would make no difference; both him and Delgado represent the PUNOM,” the Spanish-language acronym for the alleged New World Order's Only Party.