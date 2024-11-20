Falklands, Three Peaks Challenge 12 mile competition 7 December

20th Wednesday, November 2024 - 23:11 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands 3 Peaks Challenge is an annual 12-mile (20km) endurance race, held in the hills due West of the capital Stanley, scheduled for Saturday 7 December.

Open to all ages and abilities, you can compete in one of two categories – team or individual – with prizes for the first three finishers in each.

Team: 4 people, carrying 20kg each (packs will be weighed at start and finish lines). Whole team must cross the line together, except in cases of serious injury.

Individual: trail-run/walk, no weight to be carried apart from basic safety items (info to follow).

Every competitor receives a branded FIDF 3 Peaks Challenge 2024 T-shirt.

U16s are very welcome to take part (individual category only), but must be accompanied by an adult, for the entire race.

Specific routes will be designated in and out of checkpoints, but otherwise the navigation is entirely up to you! (The suggested route is to come in the next few weeks).

There will be safety staff and water stations at various points throughout the course.

Entry is £25 per competitor (plus accompanying adult, if necessary). Register with pwatson.fidf@sec.gov.fk, providing your name, T-shirt size and contact details, before 25th of November.