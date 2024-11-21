Argentina is Italy's point of reference in Latin America

21st Thursday, November 2024 - 09:15 UTC Full article

Meloni and Milei are like-minded leaders with joint plans for the near future

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said during his trip to Buenos Aires where she had dinner Tuesday with President Javier Milei and met again one-on-one at Casa Rosada on Wednesday that “Argentina is our point of reference in Latin America.”

She added that the Libertarian leader “made us feel at home.” Meloni also recalled that Argentina hosts “the largest Italian community abroad” between current expatriates and the nearly 20 million descendants of 20th Century emigrés. It was Meloni's first visit to South America since taking office.

The European head of Government insisted that the two peoples were “brethren” and that Milei represented an “alliance” of “free world” countries, together with the United States -once Donald Trump gets back to the White House- and Israel. Italy and Argentina have in common their “love for freedom,” Meloni underlined while highlighting the two countries' shared views on issues such as Ukraine and Venezuela. In the latter case, neither has recognized Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the controversial July 28 elections.

Milei and Meloni announced their 2025-2030 bilateral action plan focused on investments, political cooperation, and the fight against organized crime. The good bond between both leaders dates back to Feb. 12 in Rome when Meloni invited Milei to participate as a guest in the G7 Summit in June.

The Argentine President has in mind the formation of the League of Conservative Nations to give the “cultural battle” in defense of capitalism and private property, according to his own words at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The founding members of that League would be Argentina, the United States, Italy, and Israel. The initiative seeks to imitate the League of Nations, founded in 1920, to promote the signing of free trade and military cooperation treaties.