Successful trial of the Spear Missiles in Typhoons and F-35B fighters

21st Thursday, November 2024 - 09:35 UTC Full article

Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a cutting-edge new cruise missile, following the first successful guided firing trial of the SPEAR missile. SPEAR, which is a next generation turbojet-powered miniature cruise missile, successfully completed the trial after being fired from a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon jet at Vidsel range in Sweden.

This most recent trial was the first time the weapons system had been fired against a target, signifying a major leap forward in the program’s development.

Each missile can hit targets from 100km away and is designed to be used against a range of targets, including air defenses, ships, tanks, defended structures and fast-moving vehicles. Once in service it will be fitted to Britain’s F-35B fighter jets and allow the military to strike targets both from land and Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

SPEAR autonomously navigated to the target via customizable routes before using its advanced all-weather radar seeker to map the target area, and using the radiofrequency imagery to successfully engage it.

Developed in the UK by MBDA, work on SPEAR supports several hundred jobs among MBDA’s 5,500-strong UK workforce, with design work mainly in Stevenage and Bristol and manufacturing in Bolton.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard said: “The successful trial of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in UK Armed Forces’ capabilities, ensuring our Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation.

“This achievement not only strengthens national defense capabilities but also boosts the UK economy, by supporting high-skilled jobs and innovation.

“F-35B jets will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR missiles at a time, providing the next generation of long-range air-to-surface missiles. This guided firing trial marks a critical milestone in the development of the SPEAR programme, which provides the next generation of stand-off air-to-surface missiles for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses missions in challenging and complex operating environments”.

The trial, which used a telemetry unit instead of a live warhead, demonstrated the release, gather and long-range free-flight control of the missile following a high-altitude and high-speed release.

Mike Mew, Tactical Strike Director of MBDA, said: “SPEAR is a truly unique weapon system - the first to offer the range, flexibility, precision and load-out to defeat modern enemy air defenses. The success of this trial is thanks to excellent joint working from teams across MOD, BAE Systems and MBDA.

“SPEAR is part of a wider portfolio which supports £6.5 billion of planned investment in the UK weapons industry by the MOD over the next decade - which includes other missile programs such as Brimstone, CAMM, Sea Viper, Sea Venom and Storm Shadow, putting the UK at the forefront of future weapons development”.

Chris Moon, BAE Systems’ UK Delivery Director for Typhoon Capability, said: “This successful firing from Typhoon is as a result of the hard work and outstanding collaboration between MBDA, MoD and BAE Systems personnel over many months.

“We now look forward to the next phase of SPEAR 3 trials, as well as delivering the testing of many other world-leading capabilities in support of the RAF Typhoon Force.”