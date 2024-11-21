The relationship between Milei and Villarruel is reduced to institutional matters

Argentine President Javier Milei admitted implicitly in a TV interview Wednesday that no love is lost between him and Vice President Victoria Villarruel. The Libertarian leader acknowledged that the Senate's Speaker decided no longer to participate in cabinet meetings and claimed that she belonged to the so-called “red circle” of power, which we call “the caste.”

“We have the relationship that is needed institutionally to fulfill our roles,” Milei told LN+ while highlighting the role played by his sister Karina, the Presidential secretary with a background in pastry baking. “The alleged pastry chef or confectioner, as if that were a crime, in six months set up a party. Look where the confectioner put us!” Milei insisted. “Victoria Villarruel does not have any kind of interference in the decision-making,” he went on.

Regarding a possible electoral agreement with former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) for 2025, Milei explained that “we have an excellent dialogue, we have to walk in the same direction because the enemy is the same, the collectivists who hate change” regardless whether he has the faces of former Presidents Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, or former presidential candidate Sergio Massa.

Milei also pointed out that the world was recognizing his achievements while there was not much of that at home. He also claimed that “we reduced inflation from 17,000% to 15%” and pointed out that “the economy today is above the level it was at in December.”

“A cataclysm was going to happen and it did not. The Argentine case is being studied around the world. Two Nobel Prize winners have paid attention to it. The model is recognized in the world,” he went on.

He also noted that “real salaries are higher than what we received when we took office: they were US$ 300 and today they are US$1100,” he said, oblivious to the loss in purchasing power.

The Libertarian leader also targeted newspeople: “Opinion journalism has made people believe they are gods and can ruin your life,” he stressed.

Given the current tension between Milei and Villarruel, her running again for the Vice Presidency in 2027 would seem out of the question.