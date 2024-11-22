At least 12 arrested in Ecuador anti-gov't demonstration

Ecuador's law enforcement forces arrested at least 12 people during Thursday's anti-government protests in Quito, which also left three policemen injured out of 2,000 deployed to disperse the demonstrators who opposed the administration of President Daniel Noboa amid an unprecedented energy crisis that made electricity a scarce commodity as daily blackouts last up to 14 hours. The mobilization had been called by the United Workers' Front (FUT) and by several student federations to protest against Noboa's policies.

While Police reports mentioned 10 detainees including a government official, the Regional Foundation for Human Rights Advice (Inredh) spoke of no less than 12, including two members of this organization.

According to local media, the protest turned violent when the demonstrators threw stones and sticks at the police, and after the first clashes. The protesters were eventually pepper-sprayed off the streets of Quito and prevented from reaching the presidential headquarters.

Subsequent manifestations were expected in Guayaquil and other cities nationwide such as Latacunga.

FUT leader José Villavicencio said the mobilization was in rejection of the economic crisis, the insecurity hitting the country, and the energy crisis that has affected employment. “We are a peaceful march, they deny us the right to protest,” he complained. Noboa claimed the demonstrations sought to destabilize the government.