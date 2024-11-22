Falklands, survey insights into waste management in Camp

Some of the children with the cleanup bags

As part of an ongoing effort to understand waste management practices in Camp, the Falkland Islands Environment Department, supported by FIDC, Falkland Islands Development Corporation conducted a comprehensive survey. This included gathering feedback from attendees at the Farmers Week Expo and responses from a questionnaire circulated to residents of Camp. The survey ran from the 30th June to the 16th September 2024, and collected valuable input from 49 respondents. These findings shed light on the current state of waste management, the challenges faced, and the support needed to create a more sustainable approach for the community.

The community's perspectives on waste management responsibilities are diverse. A significant 43% of respondents feel that managing waste is a personal responsibility and believe they do not need additional support. However, 31% expressed interest in establishing a central recycling hub. Such a facility could streamline the sorting, processing, and disposal of various waste types and reduce the reliance on environmentally damaging practices like burning and burying.

These findings underscore the need for targeted initiatives to address hazardous waste disposal, encourage reuse and recycling, and improve overall waste management practices in Camp. By working together as a community and investing in infrastructure, we can move toward a more sustainable future for Camp and its surrounding environment.

Debbie Horton, Environmental Policy Officer, says: “Thank you to everyone who participated in the Camp Waste survey. This joint initiative between the Environment Department and FIDC has provided valuable insights into current waste management practices, the challenges faced, and support preferences in improving waste management in Camp. Your feedback is essential in helping us understand how to develop effective waste management strategies in Camp for the future.”

In related news the Environment Department and Falklands Conservation’s Watch Group would like to say a big THANK YOU to everyone who joined the Stanley Clean Up event on Saturday 16th November 2024.

We’d also like to thank Look-Out Lodge for providing the lovely refreshments at the end of the session.

Our Amazing Effort:

A total of 17 groups of volunteers worked hard to clean up Stanley, covering areas between Ross Road, Reservoir Road, Davis Street and Crozier Place.

The top 3 types of litter picked up were

1. Plastic,

2. Cigarettes and

3. Cans