Gibraltar Chief Minister first formal bilateral meeting with IK PM Starmer

22nd Friday, November 2024 - 10:27 UTC Full article

Chief Minister Picardo and Falklands MLA Roger Spink among the OTs representatives at the JMC with Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty MP

A “family” picture of OTs representatives attending JMC, this time in Westminster with Speaker of the Common Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo held his first formal bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. The ongoing negotiations for a UK - EU Gibraltar agreement and support for Gibraltar were the main issues discussed.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the continued support from HMG and the firm stance on sovereignty being taken by the UK as reflected in the Prime Minister's message to Gibraltar on National Day.

The meeting came as the Chief Minister and Prof John Cortes, Minster for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, attend Joint Ministerial Council of the Overseas Territories (JMC OTs) hosted by Overseas Territories Minister Stephen Doughty who is also Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister additionally had a bilateral meeting with Minister Doughty at Carlton Gardens in which they discussed the ongoing negotiations as well as other current issues on which the governments are engaged. A bilateral meeting was also hosted at the MOD by Luke Pollard Armed Forces Minister who visited Gibraltar earlier this year.

In the course of the week, Mr Picardo held meetings with Shadow Foreign Minister Priti Patel, an informal briefing with several members of the Foreign Affairs Committee and its chair Emily Thornberry as well as Lord Ricketts the Chair of the European Affairs Committee in the House of Lords.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, hosted a working session with Overseas Territories’ leaders which the Chief Minister also attended.

The JMC OTs saw the Chief Minister address the opening session on the future relationship between the UK and the OTs as well as a session where he related Gibraltar's experience on tackling illicit activity and the benefits of good regulation.

The program included attendance at the diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace where the Chief Minister was able to speak with King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

A joint communique agreed at the plenary on the JMC OTs will be released in due course.

Chief Minister Picardo said: ‘It's been a week of great opportunities to brief colleagues in the UK Government and Parliament, as well as the other Overseas Territories, on latest developments in Gibraltar.

As usual, His Majesty the King was enormously supportive of Gibraltar during the Diplomatic Reception. The same was true of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, both of whom remain keen to visit Gibraltar.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister and the rest of the OTs, Sir Keir was unequivocal about the UK’s unwavering support to the territories. He reinforced the UK's ironclad commitment to sovereignty and self-determination in all of the Territories and committed to listening to concerns from all OT governments.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the shared history, shared values and shared commitment of the UK and the Territories to democracy binding us together irrespective of the geographical distances.

The Foreign Secretary, in the meeting with other OT leaders reflected that our partnership is based on history, our bond prosperity and the challenges we face now we face together.

He also further reinforced the concept of “Nothing about you without you”, and committed to an agenda transform and deliver together.

The Foreign Secretary spoke about three priorities for the UK relationship with the OTs: climate and nature; defense and security; infrastructure and investment.

Mr Lammy stayed on for the meeting with the Prime Minister and was able to add to the discussion based on his experience in the negotiation in Brussels.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister I am even further reassured of the UK's deep and enduring commitment to Gibraltar and to the protection of our sovereignty and negotiating positions in the context of the ongoing negotiations and in the event of No Negotiated Outcome.’