Argentine FM explains his absence at Vatican event

25th Monday, November 2024 - 21:36 UTC Full article

The Pope told van Klaveren (L) and Beltramino that Argentina and Chile were an example to the world by seeking to solve their conflict through negotiations and avoiding war

Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein explained why he skipped Monday's ceremony at the Vatican Palace with his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren and Pope Francis to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Peace and Friendship Treaty between the two South American nations setting a sovereignty dispute over the Beagle Channel.

Werthein, who was heavily criticized for this decision, said he intended to go but “unfortunate events” between the delegations of both countries at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro advised him against it. “We have a deep respect for the Pope and with the Vatican, but unfortunately sometimes events happen within bilateral relations that complicate things. In the G20 we had some circumstances that advised that this is not the best moment to be present personally,” he argued.

(See also: Former Argentine FMs condemn Milei's decision regarding Papal invitation)

“This non-attendance on my part has to do a little with what happened in Brazil. We had a disagreement, which I prefer not to specify. They know what happened and I have sent them a letter. Argentina, far from having problems, has a very good relationship” with the Holy See, he added while promising to meet anytime soon with the Argentine-born Pontiff. “As soon as possible, and when the Holy Father decides, I will be very pleased to visit him, greet him, and pay my respects,” he said.

Beyond the clash between President Javier Milei and his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric Font in Rio de Janeiro, the bilateral relationship is “intact,” Werthein went on to note. “Sometimes the links between people may have certain stumbles, but it is still a brotherly and neighboring country”, he added.

On Monday Pope Francis presided over the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the agreement, which averted an armed conflict, urged that this historic treaty serve as “a model to imitate” amid current conflicts worldwide. He also underscored the importance of the commitment and will for peace demonstrated by Argentina and Chile forty years ago and stressed that the use of force should never be an option.

In his speech, the Pope urged the international community to follow the path of dialogue, giving as examples the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine, where force prevails over peaceful talks. He also condemned the hypocrisy of nations that promote peace while prioritizing the arms industry. He also recalled the words of Pope Benedict XVI on the 25th anniversary of the treaty, stressing that the agreement is “a shining example of the strength of the human spirit and the will for peace.”

The Chilean delegation was headed by van Klaveren and the Argentine one by Luis Pablo Beltramino, Ambassador to the Holy See.