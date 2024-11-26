The five principles guiding Overseas Territories association with UK, ‘as vital members of the global British Family’

26th Tuesday, November 2024 - 09:32 UTC Full article

MLA Roger Spink with Minister Stephen Doughty MP

OT leaders with minister Doughty MP

The British Minister for the Overseas Territories and elected Leaders and Representatives of the UK Overseas Territories, met as the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) on 19 to 21 November 2024 in London.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary also joined. Ministers and representatives from across the UK government attended, including the Home Office, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, UK Export Finance, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Education, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and the Joint Maritime Security Centre.

The Falkland Islands were represented at the discussions, meetings, dialogues, ‘face to face politics’, by MLA Roger Spink and FIG London’s Office Representative, Richard Hyslop

A 44 Points ministerial communiqué was issued following the meeting. It:

- highlights the UK Government’s five principles to guide the UK’s relationship with the elected Governments of the Overseas Territories

- reaffirms that the Overseas Territories are vital members of our global British family

- recognizes the Overseas Territories’ stewardship for internationally important and unique environments and ecosystems

- acknowledges that economic growth is key to building prosperity and wellbeing for the peoples of the UK and Overseas Territories

- commits us to improving our corporate transparency by completing plans to implement Accessible Registers of Beneficial Ownership

The core of the JMC spirit is concisely explained in Point 3 of the Communique, with the five principles guiding the UK relationship.

“The elected Leaders of the Overseas Territories welcome the UK Government’s five principles to guide the UK’s relationship with the elected Governments of the Overseas Territories:

a. devolution and democratic autonomy for the Overseas Territories, and consistency on the principles of partnership and engagement

b. listening to the Overseas Territories, following the principle of “nothing about you without you”

c. partnership with the Overseas Territories based on mutual respect and inclusion, applying to all UK Government departments - rights come with responsibilities, including the responsibility to uphold our common values

d. good governance and ensuring proper democratic accountability and regulation

e. defending the Overseas Territories’ security, autonomy and rights, including the right of self-determination

4. The relationship will be guided by the principles of a modern, respectful and engaged partnership.



5. We reflect on the opportunities that this new approach to the relationship presents to the UK and the Overseas Territories. We also reflect on successes of the year such as: the

Overseas Territories event in the UK Pavilion at COP29, showcasing innovations and initiatives being delivered in the Territories to address climate change, and the President of UK

Overseas Territories Association joining the UK delegation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024. The partnership between the UK and the

Overseas Territories helps us deliver these successes.

See: 2024 UK and Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council communiqué