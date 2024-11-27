Colombia and UK instate reciprocal visa requirement

The UK lifted the need for visas for Colombians on Nov. 9, 2022, but backtracked due to an increase in irregular migration

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Tuesday that his country would require tourist visas for UK nationals effective immediately in reciprocity for London's decision to reinstate the condition for citizens of the South American country.

“If the United Kingdom has reestablished the need for visas for the Colombian people, I have to say that, by the principle of reciprocity, the Colombian government will ask for visas to British citizens who want to come to Colombia,” Petro wrote on X.

Earlier Tuesday, British Ambassador to Bogota George Hodgson said in a video posted on the same social platform that Colombian visitors traveling and transiting in the United Kingdom would be required a consular visa effective immediately given the increase in cases of irregular migration.

“In any country, including the UK, migration and border security has to be a priority. It has not been an easy decision for our ministers, however, this decision was taken because of the significant increase in the number of irregular migration cases. In particular, in the two years since the lifting of the visa requirement we have seen a marked increase in the number of unjustified asylum applications,” he said.

The UK lifted the need for visas for Colombia, Peru, and Guyana nationals on Nov. 9, 2022, three months into Petro's administration. The leftwing leader hailed the news.

Colombia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Roy Barreras reckoned that a “minority of compatriots” abused this ease in travel requirements to request irregular asylum with false motivations and even pointed out the existence of spurious travel agencies that ended up harming the majority of Colombians.”