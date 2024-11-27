HMS Protector expedition to study impact of tourism and climate change in Antarctica

27th Wednesday, November 2024 - 07:59 UTC Full article

The researchers from the University of Portsmouth, Dr Keiron Roberts and Dr Adele Julier, joined ice breaker HMS Protector for intensive weeks of scientific work (Pic Royal Navy)

Scientists will study the impact of tourism and climate change on one of the world’s most unique and fragile environments during a Royal Navy expedition to Antarctica.

Two researchers from the University of Portsmouth, Dr Adele Julier and Dr Keiron Roberts, joined ice breaker HMS Protector for five intensive weeks immersed in the frozen continent to gather crucial data on pollution from increased tourism and the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Dr Julier, a senior lecturer and paleologist, will focus on understanding wind and weather patterns through pollen collection techniques, using pollen, charcoal and other particles from sediments to analyze historical climate data and track shifts in the patterns.

The ecologist has spent over a decade studying pollen in tropical climates and is excited about this adventure to the cold, while especially looking forward to seeing the Adélie penguins, native to Antarctica.

“I’m thrilled to undertake fieldwork where I won’t have to worry about scorpions under my bed or fight wasps to take a shower,” Dr Julier said.

It’s the second year running the university has teamed up with the Royal Navy for in-depth studies of the continent – the data gathered by Professor Fay Couceiro and Dr Clare Boston’s research from last year into the effects of tourism on pollution and historic glaciers, is still being analyzed.

Dr Roberts, a senior lecturer in sustainability and the built environment, intends to build on Prof Couceiro’s research into the impact of tourism on the region’s unique marine and wildlife. With more than 100,000 tourists visiting Antarctica during the 2023-24 season, the region is experiencing unprecedented human activity, which could have drastic consequences on the delicate ecosystems.

Dr Roberts will collect water samples to measure nutrient levels, metals and antimicrobial resistance – indicators of human pollution. The oceanographer will use a plankton trawl net to capture micro plastics and sediment grabs to assess long-term environmental changes.

He plans to fly drones to survey the coastline for litter in hard-to-reach areas, helping build a comprehensive picture of the impact tourism has on this delicate ecosystem.

“This trip allows me to return to my roots in oceanography while incorporating my passion for sustainability”, he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and will contribute to critical research that could shape the future of tourism in Antarctica.”

HMS Protector serves as the hub for the researchers’ mission in the polar region and is equipped with everything needed to assist the scientists with their projects.

The ship has a full sonar suite as well as a small survey boat equipped with a multi-beam echo sounding system that can survey the sea floor at shallow depths, close to calving glacier margins. High tech-equipment is used to collect data quickly and accurately in extreme conditions. (Royal Navy)