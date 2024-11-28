Latin American Forum of Ideas 2024 kicking off in Asunción

Former Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera will be among the event's attendees, it was announced

Former Presidents and experts in various fields are to convene on Thursday and Friday at Asunción's Sheraton Hotel for the Latin American Ideas Forum (FLI) 2024, a space for innovation and international cooperation under the motto “Connecting the present with the future of Latin America”.

Among the former presidents attending the event's second edition are Paraguay's Juan Carlos Wasmosy, Raúl Cubas Grau, Luis González Macchi, Nicanor Duarte Frutos; Uruguay's Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera; Guatemala's Vinicio Cerezo; Ecuador's Jamil Mahuad; and Bolivia's Carlos Mesa.

The list of panelists includes Panamanian Diego Ortiz de Zevallos, a specialist in global mobility and transnational crime. As Director of Key Intermediaries and Government Advisory for Latin America at Henley & Partners, he will address drug trafficking and cybercrime.

Dr. Boris Saavedra, a retired Venezuelan Air Force General, is an expert in hemispheric security and cybersecurity. He is currently a professor at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, National Defense University in Washington, DC.

Jorge Srur, Southern Regional Manager of CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, will also participate and contribute his vision on economic development and regional integration.

Peruvian biologist Sandro Chávez will discuss the “Green Revolution” exploring how Latin America can lead to sustainability and resilient economic growth.

Carlos Cantero, a former Chile Senator, will speak at the “Digital Intelligence” panel, with a view on digital transformation and state modernization.

Costa Rica's Roberto Artavia, a former rector of INCAE Business School and leader in sustainable development, competitiveness, and regional integration, will speak on the “Strategic Integration and Special Economic Zones” panel. He has been an advisor to the Panama Canal Authority.

The event is part of the Latin American Presidential Mission, organized jointly with the Global Peace Foundation and the Instituto de Desarrollo del Pensamiento Patria Soñada (IDPPS).