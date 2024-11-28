Paraguayan carrier cleared to serve Argentine city of Córdoba

Paranair's permit includes both passenger and cargo services

Paraguayan carrier Paranair, which already operates a domestic segment within Uruguay, has been authorized by the Argentine Government of President Javier Milei to serve the Asunción-Córdoba-Asunción route, it was published Wednesday in Buenos Aires' Official Gazette.

The measure fits within the Libertarian Administration's open skies policies agreement with Paraguay and comes one week after clearances to other foreign airlines such as Chile's Sky, the Dominican Republic's Arajet, and JetSMART Peru.

Paranair's permit includes both passenger and cargo services, it was also explained. The initiative was hailed in Córdoba because it allows residents to connect with flights elsewhere without going through the country's capital.

Argentina's Transport Ministry also highlighted that the arrival of new companies generates more competitiveness for an increasingly free market for the benefit of providers and travelers.

Also working to the same end was the clearance awarded to Batbaik Sociedad Anónima to operate non-scheduled domestic and international air passenger and cargo transportation services, after it was determined that the company complies with the requirements in force following the implementation of the simplified Certificate of Air Services Operator (CESA) procedure for small aircraft services.

Batbaik has its operational base at the San Fernando International Airport just north of Buenos Aires and intends to serve locations not covered by larger airlines.