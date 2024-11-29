Falklands Argos Group receives freezer trawler to catch squid

29th Friday, November 2024 - 10:18 UTC Full article

300 guests attended the launch of Orion Fishing Company’s new 85-metre Argos Berbés at the Nodosa Shipyard

Just a few weeks after the delivery of Prion to its Spanish-Falklands joint venture owners, the Nodosa Shipyard in Marín has delivered a second 85-metre freezer trawler designed to catch squid in the South Atlantic.

Argos Berbés has been built for the Orion Fishing Company, a joint venture between Vigo fishing operator Armadora Pereira and Falklands company Argos Group. This follows the delivery in 2018 to the same owners of Argos Ciés, which has operated successfully and which took the College of Naval and Ocean Engineers award for the best new vessel of that year.

‘The construction of Argos Berbés reaffirms our solid relationship with Armadora Pereira, a company with a 70-year history, and which continues to generate employment and wealth in our communities,’ said Argos Group director Sheila Stewart.

The experience with Argos Ciés prompted the owners to go back to Nodosa for this larger vessel, and also provided a number of positive jumping-off points for the design of Argos Berbés, which has an even more pronounced inverted bow, based the performance of Argos Ciés in the challenging conditions of the South Atlantic.

A industria marítimo-pesqueira de Galicia é un referente a nivel europeo. Hoxe asistimos á botadura dun novo buque do Grupo Pereira, que comezará a súa andaina a comezos de ano nas Malvinas. pic.twitter.com/gluc3s15Lt — Alfonso Villares (@AlfonsoVillares) November 28, 2024

Armadora Pereira’s technical staff has been closely involved in the development process, alongside the yard’s design team. The hull has been optimized for optimal performance in any sea conditions, not least in heavy weather, to minimize fuel consumption.

The owners were looking for a strong emphasis on the safety and comfort of the crew, energy efficiency, respect for the environment and catch quality. Argos Berbés is outfitted with systems to minimize mortality to seabirds and other marine animals.

Argos Berbés has a factory deck set up with a variety of production routes and to handle different species, although the primary target species is Patagonian squid. The refrigeration plant on board operates using ammonia as its refrigerant.

‘We take pride in continuing to invest with our Argos Group partners in the renewal of our fleet and in a fishing area with a target species as important to us as the Patagonian squid. This is a fishery that is a model of sustainability and responsible fishing,’ said José Enrique Pereira Molares, President of Armadora Pereira.

‘It’s an honor to design and build a totally customized, technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel for ship-owners who understand that quality and sustainability are the way forward,’ said José Ramón Regueira, Commercial Director of Nodosa Shipyard.