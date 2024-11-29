Falklands’ lawmakers meet the farming community

Dr. Andrea Clausen, Director of Natural Resources

Falkland Islands members of the Legislative Assembly, heads of Government Departments, and advisors are visiting Camp this weekend to meet the Farming community for a session of questions and answers.

This Friday at the Southern Cross Social Club, the visiting panel is made up of Dr Andrea Clausen - Director of Natural Resources, Zoe Fowler - Senior Veterinary Officer; Head of Agriculture Matt Davies - Dave Roberts - General Manager, FIMCo Zachary Franklin - Managing Director, FIDC, Steve Dent - Deputy Director Development & Commercial Services, MLAs and Andy Watson.

The public meeting will be followed by a buffet supper and social exchange at 17:00 in the Southern Cross Social Club

A similar meeting and panel will take place at the Hill Cove Social Club, followed by a buffet. MLAs will also be taking the opportunity to visit farms.

Any questions that may require research for the Q&A or the MLA Public Meeting had to be presented beforehand. Questions are restricted to three per person to allow for officer research.