Falklands, upcoming visit to the Islands by next of kin of Argentine fallen soldiers

The Argentine military cemetery which next of kin will be visiting

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that on Wednesday 04 December, a private charter is scheduled to arrive at Mount Pleasant Airport, carrying the next of kin of fallen Argentine soldiers during the 1982 conflict..

This visit will allow families of the deceased to pay their respects and see their relative’s grave. There will be a ceremony at the Argentine military cemetery near Darwin supported by local and visiting clergy to mark the solemnity of the occasion.

The Falkland Islands Government is closely managing the logistical arrangements, including customs and immigration requirements, in order to follow the required processes and ensure that the families have sufficient time at the cemetery to pay their respects. They will return to Argentina later that day. Falkland Island Government officials will be on hand to help ensure that proceedings run smoothly.

The next of kin visit follows the new cooperation agreement between the UK and Argentina, Diana Mondino/David Lammy, which was announced in September 2024.