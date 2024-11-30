Posters of VP Villarruel rekindle feud with Milei

Buenos Aires dawned Friday with posters of Vice President Victoria Villarruel apparently launching a political movement of her own, which further stirred the political momentum amid tensions between her and President Javier Milei. The phenomenon sparked a series of accusations as to who was behind the initiative, of which the Senate Speaker's Office denied any knowledge.

The posters with the message “Victoria Conducción” and slogans such as “God, Homeland and Family” and pictures of José de San Martín, Manuel Belgrano, Juan Domingo Perón, and José Ignacio Rucci in the vicinity of Congress raised suspicions about Villarruel's possible rapprochement to Peronist groups. They also mentioned the “Movimiento Justicialista Nacional” (National Justicialist Movement), which fueled speculation in this regard.

“We have nothing to do with it. We don't have such bad taste,” Villarruel's Office told Agencia Noticias Argentinas. Members of the Vice President's staff removed the publications.

Among those close to Milei, Villarruel is believed to be promoting her own image beyond the government's line of unity. Congresswoman Lilia Lemoine lashed out against Villarruel and accused her of launching her “candidacy” with the support of her close circle, specifically mentioning Claudia Rucci, the daughter of the slain union leader of the 1970s.

The political group La Derecha Argentina said Kirchnerism was behind the move. In a video posted on social networks, it mentioned former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

It was also suggested in Congressional circles that former Domesstic Trade Secretary Guillermo Moreno's political group (a spinoff from Kirchnerism) could have authored the maneuver. But Moreno denied his involvement, stating: “I don't have enough [money] for our posters, am I going to have enough for theirs?

Earlier this month, Milei stressed that Villarruel had decided to excllude herself from cabinet meetings. He also mentioned that she ”does not interfere in the decisions of the Executive Branch“ and insisted she was closer ”to the caste” the Libertarian government claims to be fighting.