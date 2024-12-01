Argentina authorize RRS James Cook research missions in the Southwestern Atlantic

The RRS James Cook is a British Royal Research Ship operated by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

The Argentine Federal Fisheries Council has agreed to grant authorization to Britain’s RRS James Cook belonging to the Natural Environment Research Council, NERC, to advance scientific research operations in Argentina’s EEZ, involving two main projects.

The request and approval follows on several official notes and communications between the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the Fisheries Research and Development Institute, INIDEO and the UK embassy in Buenos Aires.

The NERC mission to be operated by RRS James Cook involves two main projects, to be done between 24/30 December 2024 and 2 to 30 January 2025.

The Atlantic Meridional Transect, AMT, which is part of a major initiative from the National Oceanographic Center, the Atlantic Climate and Environment Strategic Service, Atlantis. The research involves ocean, biologic, chemical and physical parameters in the Southwestern Atlantic, following on transect planning.

The other is COSSMoSS (Capturing Oceanic Submesoscales, Stirring, and Mixing with Sound and Simulations): Headed by the University of Exeter, the Project looks to deepening the oceanic submesocales and internal dynamics in areas of exchange in the Southwestern Atlantic basins, the confluence of Malvinas/Brazil currents..

The mission included invitations for Argentine participation but INIDEP said it would not sent an observer on board, but named an institutional reference for the reception of all the data collected. However the Argentine foreign ministry said it send an Argentine Navy observer and researchers from the University of Buenos Aires, who will also contribute with protocols relative to marine mammals and fauna in general.

Argentina also requested UK to deliver data and final results of the mission, before any publication, as indicated by international and domestic rulings.

Finally it must be mentioned that the Fisheries Federal Council was not unanimous since the provinces of Chubut and Buenos Aires objected. Chubut questioned the use of seismic guns which could have adverse impacts for the Southern Right Whale migration given the coincidence with the anticipated missions’ dates.

With NERC since 2006, RRS James Cook is fitted with cutting edge scientific instruments and hosts a wide array of scientific investigations on-board, making her one of the most advanced research vessels currently in service. She has, Single and multi-beam echo sounder surveys, Seismic surveys; Clean seawater sampling, Remotely Operated Vehicle operations, CTD surveys, Deep-water coring, trawling, and towing, Integrated data logging, Adaptable laboratory space. Plus complex and highly sophisticated acoustic instruments designed to map the seabed, coastal and deep-ocean; measure currents; measure the abundance of fish and other biomass and accurately position scientific platforms and sensors deployed.

The vessel is 89,2 meters long, with a bean of 18,6 meters and maximum draft of 6,3 meters, with a gross tonnage and average operating speed of 10 knots.