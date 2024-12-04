Frustrated Antarctica cruise, caused by mechanical issue, prompts protests and hunger strikes on board

4th Wednesday, December 2024 - 06:18 UTC Full article

Swan Hellenic’s Diana suffered a shaft breakdown in one of two propellers, forcing the vessel to divert first to South Georgia and later Ushuaia

But not all passengers were satisfied with the company’s refunding policy leading to protests and a hunger strike among a few

A mechanical issue onboard a Swan Hellenic vessel led to the difficult decision to abandon Antarctica on a cruise whose very point was to visit Antarctica. When full refunds were not offered, hunger strikes began onboard, according to abundant cruise industry media.

Swan Hellenic’s Diana vessel left Cape Town on 13 November, on a 20-day cruise. Five days into the voyage, a mechanical issue developed (one passenger onboard described it as “grinding clunk and juddering”). The vessel stopped and a problem was identified with the bearing in the propeller shaft. That left only one of the two propellers properly operating.

After coming to a complete halt in the middle of the ocean, the vessel continued at half speed toward South Georgia. Unfortunately, the propeller issue could not be fixed so the decision was made not to continue to Antarctica, a further two-day journey away from inhabited land and help, should the need arise.

Thus began the six-day journey to Ushuaia, Argentina at a heavily reduced speed. To address the obvious disappointment of passengers onboard, many of whom were on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, Swan Hellenic offered two compensation choices: A 50% refund on the voyage or a 65% off a future voyage.

Many accepted the offer (or reached out to their insurance companies), but a handful onboard refused…with several Russian guests commencing a hunger strike and a group of Chinese guests demanding a 100% refund plus a future free cruise.

The line’s chief executive Andrea Zito said: “Many of the obviously very disappointed passengers accepted this offer and some have already rebooked.

“As expected, not all of the guests were immediately satisfied with this compensation and have tried to build up pressure through discussions on board and by making demands on the captain and senior staff in order to obtain an even higher compensation for them.”

Zito confirmed initial unease has “largely subsided”, despite a select few choosing to stage a hunger strike in their protest, which Zito described as “rather counterproductive”.

“Swan Hellenic would like to reiterate that we deeply regret that we had to change the itinerary due to the technical problems with the propeller drive and we understand the disappointment of our guests who were looking forward to a taste of Antarctic experience,” Zito said.

“We feel we have offered a very generous compensation package, beyond what is legally required.”

In effect when such events happens, the fine print passengers agree to when booking the cruise may exculpate the cruise-liner from most liability in case of a circumstance like this.