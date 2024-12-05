Falklands, 140 next of kin visit the Argentine Military Cemetery at Darwin

A hundred and forty next of kin of Argentine combatants fallen during the 1982 South Atlantic conflict this Wednesday arrived at the Falkland Islands to visit the Argentine military cemetery at Darwin to honor the graves of their loved ones.

An Argentine official release points out that this new trip is the result of the joint effort of the Argentine foreign ministry, the Families Commission of the fallen in Malvinas and South Atlantic Islands, and the Corporation America (*).

“In this opportunity priority has been given to the fathers and mothers of the heroes fallen in the Islands but who have not participated in previous editions, and this time also will include for the first time, relatives of the sailors lost when the ARA Belgrano cruiser was sunk, and whose remains rest in the depths of the South Atlantic in eternal custody of Argentine sovereignty”.

Once they flew in and arrived in the Falklands, the group of next of kin was taken by land to the Argentine military Cemetery at Darwin, where families could mourn and honor intimately their loved ones. A most emotional moment for all the delegation that will remain in the memory of all participants.

It must be mentioned that on the farewell to the next of kin of the fallen in the Islands, Argentine foreign minister Gerardo Werthein underlined the relevance of the humanitarian task of which the families are being protagonists. He also asserted that each flight to the Islands is a testimony to the world of the Argentine commitment to continue, with no delay sovereignty negotiations on the Islands with the United Kingdom.

Finally Argentina once again reaffirms its legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and the adjoining maritime spaces.

Likewise despite the one day visit of the next of kin was negotiated between Argentina and UK, with Falklands elected government consent, given its humanitarian purpose, it was also the Falklands government that was responsible for all the logistics, including Customs and Migration, once the aircraft landed in the Islands.

(*) Corporacion America is a huge complex in Argentina belonging to Eduardo Eurnekian, which financed the construction of the Argentine Military memorial and Cemetery at Darwin and has also been responsible for the charter planes sent to Falklands with the next of kin.