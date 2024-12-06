Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust appoints first chief operating officer

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) has announced the appointment of Elena Lewendon as its first Chief Operating Officer, marking a pivotal moment in the charity’s history. Lewendon, currently CEO of The Apsley Paper Trail, will assume her new role on January 1, 2025.

Lewendon brings extensive experience in heritage and conservation. Her tenure at The Apsley Paper Trail oversaw the management of two historic mill sites in Hemel Hempstead, including the world’s oldest mechanized paper mill, Frogmore Paper Mill. This site, the birthplace of the industrial paper revolution, has played a critical role in innovations such as recycling paper and the development of security and cartridge papers.

“I am thrilled to be joining the FMHT at such an exciting time,” said Lewendon. “The Trust’s commitment to uncovering great seafaring stories is inspiring. I aim to ensure that the Falkland Islands’ pivotal role in maritime history is celebrated and shared worldwide.”

Lewendon holds academic credentials in archaeology and conservation from Warwick University and University College London and serves as vice-chair of The Emery Walker Trust. She will retain this role alongside her responsibilities at FMHT.

Acting FMHT Chair Saul Pitaluga welcomed the appointment: “Elena’s leadership will be a game-changer, driving our objectives forward on a permanent basis. We’re excited about the big plans she already has in mind.”

FMHT is dedicated to preserving the maritime history of the Falklands and has led major expeditions, including the discoveries of SMS Scharnhorst (2019) and Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance (2022).