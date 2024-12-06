Mercosur Summit: Lula decorates Mujica too

“Of all the presidents I have met, he is the most extraordinary person,” said Lula at Mujica's residence. Photo: Dante Fernandez / AFP

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Thursday decorated former Uruguayan President José Pepe Mujica (2010-2015) with the National Order of the Southern Cross on the sidelines of the two-day Mercosur Summit in Montevideo, Agencia Brasil reported. Mujica, 89, had been granted a similar accolade earlier Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“Of all the presidents I have met, he is the most extraordinary person,” said Lula at Mujica's residence. “This medal that I am presenting to Pepe Mujica is not for the fact that he has been president of Uruguay. It is for the fact that he is who he is,” said Lula in a moving tone.

The Uruguayan leader insisted he was not a man of awards or medals. “I am a man of the people. I did what I could for my people. Nothing more. Lula is a friend of many years,” he stressed. “We are a rich continent, but with a poor people,” he added during the meeting which was also attended by Uruguay's President-elect Yamandú Orsi, whom many regard as Mujica's protegé or dauphin.

President Lula arrived Thursday in Uruguay to participate in the 65th Mercosul Heads of State Summit. Bolivia participates for the first time as a full member of the bloc. The bloc now covers 73% of South America's territory representing about 65% of the region's population.

During the meeting, Panama will be integrated as an Associated State, thus becoming the first Central American country to join the group. The country will sign three agreements: the Economic Complementation Agreement 76 (ACE-76), the Ushuaia Protocol on Democratic Commitment, and the Presidential Declaration on Democratic Commitment.