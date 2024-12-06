Relief in Brazil, EU negotiators agree to delay anti-deforestation bill until end of 2025

The “informal agreement” reached by the Parliament, Commission, and Council is scheduled to be voted during the Parliament’s next plenary session, December 16–19

The implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation bill has been postponed until the end of 2025, following a provisional political agreement this week, between the European Parliament and the European Council.

But other proposed changes to the legislation, such as the creation of a “no-risk” category for countries deemed free of deforestation risks —approved by European lawmakers in November— were excluded from the agreement. This development could be seen as a temporary relief for Brazil, as the issue will be reassessed by the European Commission at a later stage.

According to Globo Rural, Brazilian traders fear that the EU’s recent ban on purchases of goods from deforested areas may impact the country’s economic standing.

The “informal agreement” reached by representatives from the EU tri-loge (Parliament, Commission, and Council) is scheduled to be voted on during the Parliament’s next plenary session, set for December 16–19. For the postponement to take effect, the agreed text must be approved by Parliament and the European Council before being published in the EU’s Official Journal by the end of the year.

Under the agreement, large operators and traders will need to comply with environmental obligations starting December 30, 2025. Micro and small businesses will have until June 30, 2026, to adhere to the rules. Previously, the legislation had set the implementation deadlines as December 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

“This additional time aims to help companies worldwide implement the rules with no mishaps from the start, without compromising the law’s objectives,” stated the European Parliament in a press release.

Proposals to introduce a new category of countries classified as posing “no risk” of deforestation remain under review. The European Commission has pledged to evaluate simplified requirements for nations demonstrating effective and sustainable forest management practices in the future.

Another provision under consideration is an “emergency pause” mechanism, allowing for further delays to the EUDR if the online platform for companies is not fully operational by December 30, 2025, or if country risk classifications are not published at least six months in advance.

The European People’s Party (EPP), which championed the “no-risk” category proposal, expressed support for the agreement.

“We made a promise and delivered the results: the one-year postponement has been agreed upon, giving companies, foresters, farmers, and authorities an additional year to prepare. Moreover, we are making sure the Commission will finalize implementing the online platform and risk classification in due time, providing greater predictability for all supply chain stakeholders,” said MEP Christine Schneider in a statement.

Schneider added that while she would have preferred these improvements to be adopted immediately, the Council rejected the measures in what she described as a “disappointing” move.

“Now it’s up to the Commission to fulfill its commitments. As Parliament members, we will closely monitor this process, as reducing bureaucracy is urgently needed,” she concluded.