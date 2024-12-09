Buenos Aires renews concern over asylum seekers in Caracas

Buenos Aires launched an appeal to the UN and the OAS to take action in favor of the asylum seekers

Argentine authorities expressed their concern this weekend over the well-being of the six Venezuelan opposition asylum seekers who are housed at what used to be Buenos Aires' Embassy in Caracas and is now guarded by Brazil following the diplomatic breakup.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry demanded President Nicolás Maduro's Government issue the safe-conducts for the refugees to reach the airport and leave the country.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry expresses its utmost concern at the alarming and serious situation at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where the lives of six asylum seekers face imminent danger,” a statement from the Palacio San Martín read.

”We demand the regime of (Nicolás) Maduro the immediate delivery of the safe-conducts that guarantee their safe exit,” it went on.

The Ministry also launched an appeal to the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) to “adopt firm and urgent measures” given the ongoing events.

Argentina's representative to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mario Oyarzábal, filed a complaint for “the siege” of the premises where all electricity and water supply have been cut off, thus endangering the livelihood of the people living there. “It is imperative that the inviolability of our diplomatic headquarters is respected,” said Oyarzábal, who is also Argentina's Ambassador to The Netherlands.