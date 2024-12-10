Falklands, success of FIDF 3 Peaks Challenge; gold medal for Gurkhas

One of the Gurkha servicemen that completed the three peaks challenge

FIDF personnel help guide competitors to the snow covered peaks

Last weekend, personnel from BFSAI, (British Forces South Atlantic Islands) took on The Falkland Islands 3 Peaks Challenge. Comprising of a 20km endurance race over Tumbledown, Two Sisters and Mount Longdon, over 250 competitors walked, 'TAB'd', or ran the stunning course.

Congratulations to this year’s FIDF recruits who successfully completed the course to earn their berets, and to those members of the Royal Gurkha Rifles who won gold in the team event.

A huge thank you to the Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, and their volunteers for organizing a fantastic event, one that is unique for our personnel serving in the Falkland Islands.

This really was a challenge with the hill top temperatures hovering around freezing! However the valleys were warmer and the sun even broke out to welcome some hardy adventures home.

An amazing 251 competitors...which is going to be hard to beat next year! Thanks to everyone for taking up the challenge and we look forward to seeing you up in the hills again next year.

Also a special congratulation to this year's FIDF recruits who successfully completed this as their final fitness challenge and subsequently passed out as members of the FIDF.