Peronist/Kirchnerist leaders discuss unity ahead of next year's mid-terms

Milei needs to be stopped, the leaders agreed

Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kicillof and Congressman Máximo Kirchner got together with former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) and former Presidential hopeful Sergio Massa at a residence in Moreno on the outskirts of the country's capital to discuss the future of Peronism / Kirchnerism vis a vis the 2025 mid-term elections. It was their first photo together after the electoral defeat against Javier Milei in 2023.

The gathering also lured numerous mayors and other Peronist politicians.

CFK urged all attendees to set aside any personal disputes to focus on the main goal: the mid-terms, ahead of which Massa, Kicillof, and CFK sought to convey an image of unity in the face of the measures adopted by the Libertarian administration.

Regarding President Javier Milei's first year in office, Kicillof highlighted: “He rules for millionaires and big companies, not for the people.” Kicillof, like Milei, a graduate Economist, insisted that the federal government's numbers were all “in the red; it's a postponement; it's a disaster” waiting to happen.

Milei's Government will “be remembered as one of the catastrophes of the Argentine history,” he went on. The President's economic plan to lower inflation “is not the one he proposed in his campaign,” he further stated. He “flattened the dollar and took more than a month's salary from the workers”, said Kicillof during the event. He also stated that “retirees had a 20% drop” and that with the economic measures of the Executive, there was a “tremendous looting” of the sector, KIcillof explained.

Milei “is completing a year of management, a year of calamity...” Milei “is the guy who stopped the Argentine industry in a calamitous way”. “We have the worst consumption level of the last 26 years. You have to be an animal to destroy meat consumption,” he added. “It is inhuman everything he did, and it is celebrated and they enjoy it,” he further noted.

“When we talk about unity, of course, it is the unity of the leaders, but it is a unity that contemplates and has all the sectors that are suffering. All those sectors have to be in that unity,” KIcillof also pointed out.

“We are getting ready to summon everyone to make a huge front that represents an alternative for the future in Argentina”, he stressed and promised that “the province of Buenos Aires will be resisting, but also building an alternative for the future” while Milei is at war “against our culture, against our values, [and] against our people...”