Rebels reveal lavish lifestyle of Bashar al-Assad after palace invasion

10th Tuesday, December 2024 - 10:25 UTC Full article

Rebel forces in Syria have unveiled the opulent lifestyle of former President Bashar al-Assad after storming his presidential palace in Damascus. Videos circulated online show a fleet of luxury cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, as well as boxes of Louis Vuitton items, fine art, and high-end furniture.

The palace also featured a home gym and a secret underground tunnel, further highlighting the extravagant privileges enjoyed by the Al-Assad regime, which ruled Syria with an iron fist for over five decades.

Al-Assad fled the country amid the collapse of his government following a swift 12-day offensive by a coalition of rebel forces, including the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The offensive led to the capture of Aleppo and the eventual seizure of Damascus.







“Following negotiations with participants in the armed conflict, Al-Assad decided to leave his mandate and the country to enable a peaceful transition of power,” stated Russian officials, confirming that the former president and his family have sought asylum in Moscow.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Khalali expressed readiness to ensure governmental continuity, as rebel forces declared Damascus “free” from Al-Assad’s rule. The operation marks the end of a 13-year civil war and the dismantling of the 53-year Al-Assad dynasty, reshaping the political landscape of the Middle East.