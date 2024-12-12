Brazil hits new record in coffee exports

Arabica remained the type of coffee topping shipments

South America's largest country exported an all-time high amount of 46.3 million bags of coffee last month, Agencia Brasil reported citing data from the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé) made available this week.

These results represent a 5.4% yoy improvement from 4.42 million. So far this year, Brazil has sold some 46.399 billion bags, 3.78% more than in all of 2020, the highest volume recorded so far.

Cecafé also said that November's sales yielded US$ 1.343 billion in revenues, or 62.7% more than the US$ 825.7 million collected in the same month of 2023. When comparing sales from January to November this year (US$ 11.30 billion) to the same period in 2023 (US$ 9.24 billion), the result is a 22.3% increase.

In the first 11 months of 2024, the United States remained the top destination for Brazil's coffee shipments (16% or 7.419 million bags) followed by Germany (7.228 million), Belgium (4.070 million), Italy (3.702 million), and Japan (2.053 million).

The type of coffee that Brazil has exported the most in 2024 continues to be arabica, with over 33.97 million bags. Cecafé said this volume, up 23.2% from the same span last year, is the highest for the 11 months. The canephora type came next in exports.

Top-quality coffees and coffees certified as following sustainable practices accounted for 17.5% of Brazil’s exports from January to November 2024, with 8.112 million bags shipped. This volume is 33.5% higher than that recorded in the first 11 months of last year. The average price of the product was US$ 269.41 per bag, generating revenues of US$2.185 billion, or 19.3% of the total obtained.