CFK becomes Justicialist Party Chairwoman

12th Thursday, December 2024 - 09:34 UTC Full article

Argentina should never sign an FTA with th US, CFK insisted

Former Argentine President (2007-2015) Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (CFK) Wednesday became chairwoman of the Justicialist (Peronist) Party. In her speech, she called for the formation of political and technical cadres to be part of a national project for the great majorities.

After the ceremony at the UMET (Metropolitan University for Education and Work) in Buenos Aires, she posted on social media that “the party has five fundamental tasks. We have to focus on the formation of political and technical cadres: training, informing, planning, disseminating and organizing. To focus on the formation of technical cadres but above all political cadres, because the technical cadre can show us how to achieve something, but if the political cadre does not have a correct interpretation of the moment, then it is of little use.”

CFK also urged Peronists to “generate a space for discussion and work to debate an Argentina that is going to be complex and will be difficult, but that is why we have to commit ourselves more, to be able to change things and be able to generate a national project, a production model that incorporates the great majorities.”

“The coming time is a time of closure of nations and defense of their industrial heritage and we are going to have to face this world,” she also warned.

President Javier Milei “got tired of saying that the problem of inflation was the monetary emission, however he does not stop stepping on the dollar. He intervenes. The first time the exchange rate moves, it has an impact on inflation,” CFK insisted.

“He talked about nuclear energy and that they are going to generate it. Argentina has been a leader in nuclear energy for decades. Don't you know who started with nuclear energy? Perón, Perón. And he mentioned the issue of a free trade agreement with the USA. Didn't anyone warn him that we are not complementary with the USA? We are competitive,” she underscored.

Regarding the understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed during Alberto Fernández's presidency (2019-2023) during which she was Vice President, CFK pointed out that “we should never have signed the agreement with the Fund under the conditions that were made, it was fatal for our government.”

She also mentioned that “there is an acceptance by society of a kind of violent adjustment exercise.”