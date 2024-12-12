Football: 2030 World Cup opening game to be played in Montevideo

World football's governing body FIFA confirmed Wednesday that the opening game of the 2030 World Cup will be played at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, which also hosted the 1930 edition that launched the series of one of the most successful events in contemporary history.

“I would like to express on behalf of Uruguayan football our deep pride and satisfaction to be part of football history again,” said Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) President Ignacio Alonso.

“We are going to host the first match of the 2030 World Cup in the most historic stadium the world has: the Centenario. Everything comes back home. Mission accomplished,” South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) President Alejandro Domínguez added.

“We are facing a historic day. Today I want to remember that 106 years ago there were pioneers who thought of making and organizing the first World Cup in history and we have to vindicate, remember, and honor them. To remember that Uruguay was the first country that proposed to host the first World Cup. Today we are not deciding to host one more World Cup, we are deciding to host the Centennial of the World Cup. It is the celebration that will mark FIFA from today to eternity,” he went on.

“We have the responsibility to remember those who came before us and to show the world that football unites us. We are facing a historic date where we can decide and demonstrate that we can work as a team, uniting three continents behind a passion,” he added.

The 2030 World Cup will also be played at Buenos Aires' Monumental stadium, where Argentina lifted their first title in 1978, and in Paraguay. “Today we are demonstrating the power and what world football represents for everyone,” Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Chiqui Tapia pointed out. Beyond these games, the tournament will be played entirely in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. FIFA also announced that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia.

“In this divided world, where it seems that no one can agree, to have reached an agreement on a matter like this is certainly an impressive show of unity and positivity. And today we need this kind of example,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the body's extraordinary congress.

“The FIFA World Cup is a unique event, a catalyst for social change and unity, as these competitions - the 2030 World Cup, the Centennial Celebration, and the 2034 World Cup - unite the world, not divide it. They are opportunities for dialogue, debate, and action. But above all, today we pay tribute to unity and celebration,” he noted.

“Today seven countries have won the right to host the World Cup. I want to congratulate Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Saudi Arabia. Today is your day, the moment to celebrate what you have achieved. And we celebrate with you. And to the 211 FIFA member associations that I see on the giant screen in front of me, I would like to say that you unite the world through football because football is what unites the world.”