Trump picks successful Fla. physician for BA Embassy

12th Thursday, December 2024 - 20:54 UTC

The Cuba-born Lamelas has been full of praise for Argentine President Milei

US President-elect Donald J. Trump chose Peter Lamelas for the position of Ambassador in Buenos Aires during his administration to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025. The Cuban-born physician has already met President Javier Milei.

“Ambassador of the United States in Argentina. Peter is an incredible physician, philanthropist, and businessman, best known for founding the largest urgent care company in Florida,” Trump posted on X. “As a child, Peter and his family fled communist Cuba and immigrated legally to the United States, starting from scratch and achieving the American dream,” he added.

“I previously appointed him to serve on the Justice Department's Medal of Valor Review Board, which honors the courage of our nation's incredible first responders. He has been a member of the Florida Board of Medicine and a city commissioner in Manalapan, Florida. Congratulations Peter!,” the Republican leader also pointed out.

“Mr. President, thank you for this incredible honor. The world sees it clearly: America is back because Donald J. Trump is back. Under his leadership, the U.S.-Argentina relationship will reach unprecedented greatness. MAGA,” Lamelas replied on the same social platform.

Lamelas met Milei during the South American leader's trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The nominee, who still needs the Senate's consent, was full of praise for Milei days ago on his @pldocmd account: “As a Cuban refugee who escaped communism, I have seen first-hand the devastation of socialism. It's not just inefficient; it's cruel and deceitful. Leaders like Trump and Milei, with their remorseless vision, are rejecting the failed policies of the past and building a new era of simplified government and growth - for Argentina, America, and freedom-loving democracies around the world.”

Regarding Milei, Lamelas described him as “a leader who has the mission to free his country from decades of socialism and mismanagement. Like President Trump, Milei understands that prosperity starts with a smaller and more efficient government.”

Lamelas is the founder and former CEO of MD Now Urgent Care, one of Florida's largest urgent care networks, which grew from 6 clinics to 42 under his leadership, becoming a model of entrepreneurial success in the healthcare industry. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Urgent Care Association of America and was a member of the Florida Board of Medicine, appointed by former Governor Jeb Bush. In addition, he played an active role in the community and has worked with several non-profit organizations statewide.

The future diplomat earned his medical degree from East Central University and completed an MBA at Nova Southeastern University. His profile includes investment advisory through his association with Legacy Ventures, demonstrating an ability to operate in both the business and public policy arenas.

Alongside Lamelas, Trump announced former Florida detective Daniel Newlin, as his nominee for Ambassador to Colombia. With a 28-year career fighting drug and human trafficking, Newlin represents a “powerful advocate for US interests” in a key country for US foreign policy, Trump argued. Trump also chose businessman Leandro Rizzuto as Washington's representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).