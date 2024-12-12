Uruguay census reveals rising single-person households and declining rural population

Deaths outpaced births in 2023, with 34,678 deaths and 31,385 births, marking a negative population growth balance. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

The National Statistics Institute (INE) of Uruguay has published the final data from the 2023 national census, highlighting key demographic shifts in the country. Uruguay’s population has grown slightly, reaching 3,499,451 people, up from 3,412,636 in 2011.

One of the findings is the increase in single-person households, which now account for 29% of homes, compared to 11% in 1963. Meanwhile, the average household size has shrunk to 2.5 people, down from 5.7 in 1908.

The rural population continues to decline, now comprising only 4% of the total, compared to 19% in 1963. Urban areas, particularly in departments like Canelones, Maldonado, Rocha, and San José, have seen the highest population growth, while Montevideo and other regions such as Lavalleja and Soriano experienced declines.



The data also underscore Uruguay’s aging population. For every adult over 65, there are just 1.1 children aged 0-14, a stark contrast to the 16.4 children per elder in 1908. Birth rates have dropped to an average of 1.7 children per woman, continuing a steady decline from six children per woman in 1908.

Deaths outpaced births in 2023, with 34,678 deaths and 31,385 births, marking a negative population growth balance. Despite this, the percentage of foreign-born residents has remained relatively low, at 4%, down from 17% in 1908.

“The census reflects the profound changes in Uruguayan society over the last century,” said an INE spokesperson, emphasizing the need for policies to address aging demographics and urbanization trends.