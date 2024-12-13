Defense minister Lord Coaker visits Chile and Brazil to strengthen defense relations

UK Defense Minister Lord Vernon Coaker with Brazilian Chief of the Navy Admiral Olsen in Rio

Defense Minister Lord Coaker's recent visit to Chile and Brazil focused on supporting global security and tackling increasing threats. There, he held talks with his counterparts and industry as the UK strengthens relations with partners around the world.

As the UK announced the launch of the Defense Industrial Strategy, Lord Coaker attended Latin America’s largest naval exhibition – Exponaval - in Valparaiso, Chile.

The Minister opened the UK industry stand, where UK companies including Babcock, Cooneen Group, HESCO Bastion, DTM Global and Viasat joined the Ministry of Defense’s procurement arm Defense Equipment and Support.

The exhibition is a hub for the Naval Defense industries, naval shipbuilding and security, showcasing innovation and technological developments in equipment and capabilities. The new Defense Industrial Strategy prioritizes partnership and export opportunities to support UK prosperity and global security.

Defense Minister Lord Coaker said: “This government is committing to strengthening our relationships with partners around the globe as we work together to address shared challenges.

It was a pleasure to visit Chile and Brazil this week where I held important discussions about our defense cooperation and the UK’s commitment to global security. My visit comes as the UK launches our Defense Industrial Strategy which sets out how we will work in partnership with the defense sector to drive UK prosperity and support stability.

Before the Expo, the Minister met with Chilean Undersecretary of Defense Ricardo Montero Allende in Santiago for the 21st annual UK-Chile Defense dialogue, to discuss strengthening defense cooperation between the UK and Chile. Lord Coaker also met with other senior officials in Chile, where discussions covered the UK’s Strategic Defense Review, the conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

Travelling to Brasilia and Rio, Brazil the Minister continued to drive opportunities to grow defense industry ties in the South Atlantic, meeting with representatives from BAE Systems and holding meetings with Brazilian leadership.

Lord Coaker met with Defense Minister José Múcio, and the Presidential Advisor on Peace, Security and Defense Ambassador Ibriahim Abdul Hak Neto. Coaker is the twelfth UK Minister to visit Brazil since the new government came into power in July and his visit came shortly after UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited for G20. The UK and Brazil will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations next year.

While in Brazil, Lord Coaker visited the Naval, Army, Air Force and Marines headquarters where he met the Chiefs to discuss military cooperation.

Visiting the World War 2 Monument and Museum, the Minister laid a wreath to mark Brazil’s support to allies, 80 years ago.

This visit builds on the excellent work of the UK’s Ambassadors and Defense Attaches to support peace, security and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Besides both Chile and Brazil are good clients of former Royal Navy vessels, Chile has Type 22 and Type 23 frigates and the current flagship of the Brazilian navy is the helicopter carrier “Atlantico”, former HMS Ocean.

In related news a unit of the Royal Gurkhas Rifles, from the British Army, currently stationed in the Falkland Islands since early this month is in Chile, training and exchanging experiences plus establishing close links with Chilean Special Forces, among which Andes mountains units, Agrem and Lautaro Operation forces. The Gurkhas from Nepal, under the British army for over two centuries, and the special Chilean mountain groups are considered among the top elite forces in the world.