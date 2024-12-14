Milei granted Italian citizenship in meeting with Meloni

It was the sixth encounter between Milei and Meloni in barely over a year

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday met with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome's Palazzo Chigi. It was their sixth encounter since the Libertarian's inauguration barely over a year ago. In a radio interview Friday, Milei said he and Meloni were friends before coming to power.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, after which the South American head of State was given his papers as an Italian national. Both countries have a double citizenship agreement in force. Joining Milei on his last trip abroad this year was Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, who was also granted Italian citizenship.

The President's absence sparked controversy in Buenos Aires after Vice President Victoria Villarruel chaired a Senate session during which Senator Edgardo Kueider was expelled given his arrest in Paraguay for entering the country with US$ 200,000 of undeclared cash in addition to money in other currencies. Milei and others with him claimed that Villarruel was at the time in charge of the Executive Branch and should have not discharged any Legislative duties.

While in Rome, Milei met with executives of the Rio Tinto Group, who announced investments worth US$ 2.5 billion to expand its Rincón de Litio de Salta mining project in Argentina, within the framework of the Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI).

The Libertarian leader was also bestowed with the Milton Friedman International Award during a ceremony at Palazzo Wedekind. The accolade was granted by Students for Liberty Italia and the newspaper Il Tempo. “I despise the State, I am in this to destroy it, to reduce it to the minimum,” said Milei upon receiving the distinction.

On Saturday, Milei is scheduled to participate in the Atreju youth festival hosted by Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) rightwing party. In previous editions, tycoon Elon Musk and Spain's Vox leader Santiago Abascal were the main speakers. This year, it will be Milei's turn to elaborate on the proposal to form a “league of free nations” with the United States, Israel, and Italy to fight “Communist delirium and Socialism.” Also Saturday, he is to give an interview to the TV show Quarta República to review his first year in office.

The following day, he will be interviewed by the Italian outlet Líbero and meet with John Elkann of the automaker Stellantis. He should be back in Buenos Aires on Monday at 1.30 am.

“The Italian government granted Italian citizenship to Javier Milei with a speed that is not recognized by many who are abroad and who have Italian parents or grandparents. Why this accelerated procedure for Milei when others who apply for citizenship by jus sanguinis have to wait years?” wondered Angelo Bonelli of Green and Socialist allegiance.

“Today there was a big celebration at Palazzo Chigi with Argentine President Milei receiving Italian citizenship thanks to his grandparents who left Italy for Argentina 100 years ago. For Meloni everything is fine, but for the hundreds of thousands and millions of Italians without citizenship who were born in Italy, who grew up in our country, who studied here, who work here, who pay taxes in our country, unlike President Milei to have Italian citizenship, despite being truly Italian and not like Milei, will remain an ordeal,” +Europa party secretary Riccardo Magi said.